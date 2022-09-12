Sajal makes a stylish entry at Toronto Film Festival

The latest stylish clicks of A-list actor Sajal Aly – from the Toronto Film Festival – are viral on social media as she represented her upcoming film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star walked the red carpet at the international film festival, Sunday, for the World Premiere of her much-anticipated British rom-com ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’.

The diva strike a perfect balance of East meets West with her all-black boho outfit, comprising of frilled gharara pants, paired with a crop top and blazer, not to miss the desi touch and pop of colour with those maroon bangles. The outfit was well-complimented with glamorous face makeup and natural straightened hair.

The pictures are viral across social media sites and fans certainly can’t get enough of their favourite Sajal Aly.

Have a look at some of the Twitter love that landed her a top position in trends. The showbiz darling also posed with her co-star in the movie, Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi and director Shekhar Kapur, while the other clicks, see Aly strike a pose with the Khan brothers, Qasim and Suleman.

Sajal Aly – whose last on-screen appearance came in mega buster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ – will be next seen in the international title. Helmed and penned by Shekhar Kapur and Jemima respectively, the film is said to be a ‘cross-cultural rom-com about love and marriage, set between London and South Asia’.

Apart from Sajal Aly, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ stars Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Shabani Azmi, Asim Chaudhry and Jeff Mirza.

The film will release in UK on January 27, 2023.