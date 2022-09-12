Taha G and Aima’s new song is living ‘Rent Free’ in our heads and we’re not complaining

Taha G and Aima Baig have come together to drop a banger and it’s living in our heads ‘Rent Free’.

Aima and Taha G released the music video for their song on Friday evening. It starts off with the ‘Dil Kay Isharay’ singer as a patient while Baig is his doctor whom he seems to admire and fantasise about. In his mind, he and Baig are seen crooning to each other and dancing to the upbeat track.

In the description, Taha G wrote that ‘Rent Free’ is the first song from his EP Pyaar Bhi Kya Nasha Hai. The song starts off with Taha G’s vocals talking about loving someone and that special person wondering if this person will break their heart. He tries to convince his lover by reminding them to trust what he says and that they live rent free in his mind.

Then come Baig’s power-packed vocals. She starts off by asking him not to speak a lot as she has seen and met many others like him. He has to prove himself in order to win her heart. In the hook, Baig sings that he may keep her rent free in his mind by giving lots of love and in return she can call him hers.

Taha G’s songs ‘Dil Kay Isharay’, ‘Dou Pal’ with Mannu and ‘Tu’ have become cult favourites and are especially popular on Instagram reels and TikTok. Baig recently sang Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’s song ‘Loota Rey’ in which Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan were seen dancing and lip-syncing to her and Asrar Shah’s vocals.