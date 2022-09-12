Chadwick Boseman wins his first Emmy and wife accepts his posthumous award

Chadwick Boseman is now an Emmy winner. On day one of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 3, the late Black Panther star won the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for portraying Star Lord T’Challa in the episode “What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord?” of the Disney+ Marvel animated series What If…? It marked his final role before his 2020 death.

Accepting the honor on behalf of Chadwick, who rose to fame playing the character T’Challa in the 2018 MCU film Black Panther, was his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

“When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication,” she said in a speech, according to Deadline. “What a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new.”

She continued, “You can’t understand your purpose unless you ask what if? What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it’s me? Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf.”

Chadwick died in August 2020 at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer and several months after he married his wife.

Following his death, he was nominated for his first Oscar for his leading role in the film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom but lost to Anthony Hopkins for The Father. Chadwick did, however, win his first Golden Globe for the same part and his wife accepted the honor on his behalf in a video screened during the 2021 ceremony.

Other first-time Emmy winners at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys Sept. 3 included Adele-for the Adele One Night Only variety special, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr-for Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back docuseries and Eminem-for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. They are all now a Tony Award away from being EGOT winners.

This year’s Creative Arts Emmys, whose second night takes place Sept. 4, precedes the Primetime Emmys, which will air live on NBC and Peacock on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.