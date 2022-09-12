Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke attend TIFF together

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke’s enchanting date night photo may leave you spellbound. The Harry Potter star, 33, and the Good Girls Revolt actress, 37, made a rare red carpet appearance together on Sept. 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival, where they attended the premiere of his new movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. For the outing, Darke paired her bright blue dress with soft waves and a red lip while Radcliffe donned an eye-catching patterned shirt underneath a navy suit. While the couple has made only a handful of joint red carpet appearances over the years, they’ve been together for a long time-about 10 years in fact. “I’ve got a really nice life,” Radcliffe told People in March. “I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We’re really happy. I just got to make the Weird Al movie, which is honestly one of the most pleasurable, exciting experiences in my career. I’m doing the last season of Miracle Workers this year and then another Broadway show. So it’s a good year, man. I’m really happy with how it’s all going so far.” As the actor recalled to Parade in 2014, the two met on the set of their 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings and clicked right away. “It was one of those instant things where you’re like, ‘Oh, I really like this person,'” he told the outlet. “You just have a connection with somebody and then suddenly it’s incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations.”