Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde arrive in Italy before premiere of her film at Venice Film Festival

Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde are both in Venice, Italy, clad in chic outfits ahead of their expected promotional appearances for her new film, Don’t Worry Darling. The two were photographed arriving separately at the airport in the Italian city on Sept. 4, a day before the director’s movie is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Harry wore a Gucci outfit: A plum blazer over a black and plum-patterned buttoned-up cardigan, light blue flared jeans and white sneakers with leopard-print soles. He carried a leopard-print Gucci briefcase and two matching bags, and completed his look with a pair of sunglasses by the brand and a black face mask. Olivia sported a cream blazer over a white top and cream pants tucked into black cowboy boots, paired with black sunglasses and a shark tooth necklace. The two are expected to appear at events promoting Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5 and if they attend it together, it would mark their official red carpet debut as a couple since they went public with their relationship in January 2021 at Harry’s friend and agent Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding, where the pair both wore Gucci designs.