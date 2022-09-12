The second round

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan on Sunday held a second telethon to raise funds for the flood victims, a total of Rs 5.21 billion pledges were received in the telethon, a private TV channel reported.

Inbound and overseas Pakistanis donated wholeheartedly for their fellow in this hour of need. Addressing the telethon, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that Pakistan contributes less than 1% to the global carbon footprint but “we are among the most affected countries by climate change. We have pushed ourselves into the calamity by not building more dams, said Imran Khan.”

Over 33 million people have been severely affected by the floods, situations is worse than 2010 floods, the PTI chief said at the start of the telethon. The nation would have to come together in this difficult time, he added.

In the first telethon, Imran Khan had raised over Rs5 billion for the flood relief operations.

According to Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who moderated the event, the former prime minister collected Rs 5.21 billion in donations in two hours long flood telethon.

Devastating floods in the country have caused severe infrastructural, life and property damages worth near $18 billion, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said. Sania Nishtar is handling the funds collected via the telethon. Data from the Ehsaas program would be used to distribute the collected amount among affected families, Nishtar said.

In the first telethon, chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan – former premier’s ex-assistant on social protection Sania Nishtar, celebrities, and other politicians had joined Imran Khan’s telethon.