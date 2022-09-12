Flood affected power transmission system fully restored: Dastgir

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan says the flood affected power transmission system has been fully restored across the country. Addressing a news conference in Gujranwala on Sunday, he said the transmission system was badly damaged by the unprecedented floods, as power poles were washed away in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Replying to a question, the minister said load shedding has been controlled during summer by running all power plants in the country. He said the oil and power prices are likely to decrease from next month which will also help to lower prices of other items. Khurram Dastgir said the difficult time has been passed and now economic conditions will improve gradually. He said this is the time to help the flood affected people rather than doing politics. He said that oil and power prices are likely to decrease from next month, which will help lower the prices of other items. The minister said the restoration work on damaged grid stations was underway on the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had instructed all the officers of the power division to restore power supply to flood-affected areas on an emergency basis. He said the premier was said to be personally overseeing the restoration work, and a report regarding the progress was being submitted to him on a daily basis.