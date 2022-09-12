KMU conducts centralized test for admissions in allied health sciences

The Khyber Medical University Centralized Admission Test (KMU-CAT 2022) for admissions in Pharm-D, DPT, BS Nursing, and allied health sciences was held in 13 centers of the province on Sunday.

In the said test a total of 25296 candidates participated including 18342 male and 6954 female students. The test results would be announced within 72 hrs which can be viewed on KMU official website (http://cat.kmu.edu.pk).

According to details in the said test 10544 students appeared in three centers of Peshawar including Islamia Collegiate School, Forest College and Govt Higher Secondary School No 1 Peshawar city, 1530 in Abbottabad, 787 in Malakand Chakdara, 4434 in Swat Kabal ground, 2241 in Mardan, 1030 in Kohat, 679 in Dera Ismail Khan, Parachinar Kurram 316, Timergara Dir Lower 1842, Bannu 962 and Swabi 931.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that conducting KMU-CAT for admissions in allied health sciences programs was a big challenge for all of us. We were thankful to all the concerned institutions and authorities for their cooperation and support in conducting the test in a peaceful and transparent manner.

He said that the participation of more than 25,000 candidates in this test is not only a sign of confidence in KMU but it is also expected to further improve the merit and quality of allied health sciences. He said that various disciplines of allied health sciences are of fundamental importance in the health delivery system.

Prof. Zia remarked that conducting centralized admission tests for admissions in allied health sciences will provide an opportunity for talented students to come forward in these fields on the one hand and on the other hand, it will also improve the overall quality of the health care system in the province.