Govt to ensure transparent usage of donations for flood victims: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that our government gives only relief and will not give any grief. “I daily think that which noble deed should to serve the creatures of Allah Almighty. Punjab government is ahead of everyone with regard to doing welfare works.”

The CM while addressing the office bearers and members of Lahore Press Club in a function being organized in their honour at 90-SQA said that he will ensure the system of donation and their usage mechanism to be transparent. He said that why Shehbaz Sharif was trying to convince the UN Secretary General by holding his hand regarding the transparent usage of the funds. Shehbaz Sharif knows how to ask for money and the nice manner in which he can ask for money, no one else can do so. What can be expected from Shehbaz Sharif and Miftah Ismail adding that we are providing solar tube wells to the flood affected farmers.

Pakistani citizen and American Businessman Tahir Javed will also provide assistance with regard to providing solar pumps to the flood affectees on my call. CM apprised that the relief amount to be given to the heirs of the deceased during the flood has been increased to Rs. 10 lac. We will provide financial aid amounting to Rs. 4 lac on the collapse of a concrete house and Rs. 2 lac financial aid will be given on the collapse of a clay house. We will provide Rs. 75,000 to the owners of the livestock due to drowning of their livestock in the flood.

The CM said that more than Rs. 2.5 billion had been collected in the telethon for the flood affectees adding that we will ensure transparency in the relief package. Audit will also be done and those found involved in doing embezzlements will be punished. We will provide 40 percent subsidy in food items to the homeless persons due to flood. CM Pervaiz Elahi said that the journalists played a commendable role for bringing to surface the problems of the flood affectees during the flood. The work of journalists brothers is difficult and their problems should be resolved on priority.

The CM announced that a patrolling post will be set up in the journalists housing society to eradicate it from the land grabbers. A message has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police that land grabbing on the plots of the members of the Lahore Press Club will not be tolerated. He further announced that it is included in our priorities to provide shelter to the journalists adding that on getting an appropriate land, Phase 2 of Journalists Housing Society will be established. He further announced that free operation facility will be provided to the members of Lahore Press Club adding that immediate treatment of the office bearers will be started with the collaboration of Lahore Press Club and the expenses will be paid by the government.

The CM apprised that if there is a vacant place then the allottees of the B-Block Press Club will be provided at an alternate place. The grant amounting to Rs. 2 crore will be made part of the budget for the Lahore Press Club. Assistance will also be provided to pay the life insurance premium of the members of LPC. CM disclosed that a housing society for the journalists will also be established in Faisalabad adding that the proposal to establish housing societies for the journalists in other cities will also be reviewed. We will also construct building of the press club in big cities. We want to work for the welfare of the journalists, cameramen, photographers and sound lights staff members. We will also provide assistance for improving sewerage system in the journalists housing society. We have made Rescue-1122 an excellent institution, will also provide medicines during emergency. The possession process to the allottees of the F-Block has been started. Later, the CM distributed the possession letters for the F-Block to the family members of the deceased journalists. CM also gave a cheque of Rs. 1.5 crore to the President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry.

The CM also announced to increase the annual grant of the Photo Journalists Association to Rs. 10 lac. CM also administered an oath from the members of the Governing Body of LPC. Shields were also distributed among the Adviser on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Spokesman to CM Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, Secretary Information Raja Mansoor Ahmed, DGPR Afraz Ahmed and to Rao Pervaiz Akhtar in the ceremony. President CPNE Kazim Khan, office bearers and members of LPC, and the concerned officials participated in the ceremony.