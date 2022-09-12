Quaid-e-Azam — a leader of unparalleled qualities remembered on his 74th death anniversary

Praised by the world leaders owing to his unparalleled leadership qualities, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who changed the world map through his legal and democratic struggle, was remembered on his 74th death anniversary, observed with great respect and admiration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

The day was dawned with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of the departed soul of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three.”

These historic remarks were passed by Stanley Wolpert, a renowned US academics, historian and writer about Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his famous book ‘Jinnah of Pakistan’ published in 1984.

Wolpert has made a praiseworthy endeavor to sum up different aspects of the life, personality and leadership qualities of the great Quaid who changed the world’s map by creating a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent i.e Pakistan on August 14, 1947 within seven years following adoption of the historic Pakistan Resolution at Lahore on March 23, 1940 through purely constitutional, legal and democratic struggle.

Following adoption of Pakistan Resolution, Quaid-e-Azam had reorganized All India Muslim League (AIML) by making repeated visits to all Muslims majority provinces of the British India including NWFP (now renamed as Khyber Pukhtunkhwa) to mobalize people and students for accomplishment of his mission for Pakistan.

He also visited the historic Islamia College, Peshawar (ICP) in 1936, 1945 and 1948 to acknowledge the outstanding role of its students during the Pakistan Movement.

The great Quaid was highly impressed by the patriotism, commitment and devotion of its students for Pakistan besides ICP’s building domes, lush-green lawns and majestic architecture.

In 1945, the great Quaid had received a rousing welcome when he came to ICP where its students and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) presented him Rs8,000 as fund for Pakistan Movement.

The students and MSF assured him to present 8,000 committed educated workers when he came again to this great alma-mater.

The people of KP had showed an immense love for Quaid-e-Azam and that is why AIML secured maximum number of seats in this province in 1946 elections and after that historic victory nobody could stop independence movement of Pakistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The arrival of legendary leader committed to a cause of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent had moved people of KP, who decorated their homes, bungalows, bazaars, markets, villages, towns and vehicles with national and Muslim League flags besides holding placards inscribed with different slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad to welcome their beloved leader.

“A sea of people with national flags and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam had arrived from across KP and erstwhile FATA to see glimpses of their beloved leader when he came here in 1945 and later as first Governor General of Pakistan on April 12, 1948,” said former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq while talking to APP.

“Remember your government is like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement. Similarly, your government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts to improve it,” the great Quaid told students.

Following a gap of one year, the Government had established University of Peshawar near ICP in 1949 in line with the Quaid’s vision.

Quaid-e-Azam’s love for ICP could be judged from his historic will written on May 30, 1939 in Bombay in which he declared ICP, Muslim University Aligarh and Sindh Madrassatul Islam Karachi, as among the inheritors of his property. Later, the Quaid Trust paid Rs10.81 million in different instalments to ICP.

The amount was spent on the establishment of Quaid-i-Azam College of Commerce, University of Peshawar, construction of Jinnah Residential Quarters for the college employees, Jinnah College for Women and the newly-constructed Takbeer block.

“The Quaid-e-Azam’s speech to students of ICP is historic. We can achieve every goal in life by strictly adhering to it,” said Ambasador Manzoorul Haq. “Our Quaid had laid great emphasis on education, character building and constructive criticism on the government for the sake of improvement and reformation rather than making point-scoring for political and personal gains,” Ambassador Manzoor said.

He said the great Quaid knew that students were future builders of Pakistan and that was why he made repeated visits to ICP despite his hectic engagements and poor health condition.

Quaid-e-Azam had also an immense love for tribesmen of merged tribal districts (Erstwhile FATA) for their strong loyalty, supreme sacrifices and consistent support during Pakistan Movement.

Despite hectic official engagements as First Governor General of Pakistan, he had visited Peshawar where he addressed a Grand Tribal Jira at Governor House, Peshawar on April 17, 1948.

During his historic address to tribal jirga with overwhelming representation of tribal people, chieftains and maliks from all tribal districts, the great Quaid highly praised the strong commitment, patriotism and support of tribesmen in completion of his mission for Pakistan.

He laid great emphasis on education and social economic development of the tribesmen and considered quality education especially technical education, science and technology as prerequisite for attaining goals of development and economic prosperity.

Ambassador Manzoor said Quaid e Azam had foreseen that problems of tribesmen could only be addressed by equipping students with the ornament of education and, “today after the passing of 75 years of Pakistan, we have now realized how much education was important for tribesmen.

Despite his poor health, Quaid-e-Azam continued excessive hard work and left this mortal world forever on September 11, 1948 and was laid to rest in Karachi.