FTO briefs businessmen about `Instant Justice at Your Doorstep’ initiative

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah has said that due to confidence of general masses and tax payers, the performance of FTO is improving with each passing day.

He expressed these views while speaking to a delegation of businessmen led by Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and Media Coordinator FTO, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi. The meeting was arranged regarding awareness of business community about the FTO’s initiative of `Instant Justice at Your Doorstep’. FTO Dr. Asif Mehmood apprised businessmen that they did not wait for 60 days time period of responding to application, but take forthwith action with focus of resolving the issues in days or weeks.

Event the FTO office give response to complaints received on phone and did not delays the issue for receiving application in writing. He told businessmen that if they have any complaints against tax administration, they should forthwith approach FTO. He also disclosed that for the convenience of tax payers, five new FTO stations have been opened in different cities of the country. It merits a mention here that in year 2021, FTO received 3371 complaints out of which 2867 were redressed. Whereas acceptance of FBR on decisions and recommendations of FTO is around 88 percent. Apart from approaching FTO through postal doc or email, the tax payers can also utilize the facility of mobile App and Whatsapp, he added. Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi welcomed launching of Instant Justice at Your Doorstep initiative and expressed the hope that it will provide great relief to traders and tax payers. He said instant resolution of issues through Instant Justice initiative will have very positive impact on trade and commercial activities in the country which gets stuck due to delays in different government departments.