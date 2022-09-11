Gold price up by Rs.1300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1300 on Saturday and was sold at Rs.153,000 against its sale at Rs.151,700 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.1,115 and was sold at Rs.131,173 against Rs. 130,058 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.120,242 against its sale at Rs.119,220, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was sold at $1717 against its sale at $1721, the association reported.