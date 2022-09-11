Options under consideration for in-house change in Punjab: SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said there is no plan to impose governor rule in Punjab. However, he said, other constitutional options are under consideration for an in-house change in Punjab.

The SAPM the incumbent coalition government believed in serving the flood-affected people on priority, not doing politics of personal gains. “It is unfortunate that a party (PTI) is busy doing politics in these testing times instead of making concerted efforts to reduce sufferings of the flood-affected people in the country,” he said while addressing a news conference.

He was of the view that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was holding public meetings in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, spending around Rs250-300 million on each gathering that should have been utilized to help the flood-affected people. Attaullah Tarar said in these testing times when the people of Punjab were badly hit by the flood, the provincial government moved a summary of Rs400 million to purchase new vehicles for ministers and advisors. He said it was unfortunate that the PTI leadership in Punjab, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir miserably failed to heal the wounds of the people hit by the flood. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had visited the flood-hit areas of the country and met with the affected families in KP, Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh provinces. The SAPM said Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi and his son were acting as a facilitators for Imran Khan to arrange political gatherings in the province. “Pervaiz Elahi has not visited the flood-hit areas,” he alleged. He viewed that Punjab flood-hit areas were facing a shortage of medicines, food and other necessary items. Attaullah Tarar said the PTI leaders were using Punjab province as a platform to promote their ‘anti-state narrative’. He alleged that Farah Gogi had been given an ‘NRO’ by the Punjab government in all the corruption cases.