IHC to hear Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea on Sept 14

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s application for bail in the sedition case on September 14. Gill, who is the chief of staff of PTI chief Imran Khan, was arrested on August 9 under sedition charges. The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the application. The court has already issued notice to Islamabad Police on Gill’s application and has sought reply. Gill’s case was removed from the cause list on Friday due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s appearance in the IHC. The petitioner said he was arrested on August 9 and underwent a medical examination on August 17. Adiala Jail officials and PIMS medical board confirmed that Gill was subjected to torture, the petition said adding that Gill must be released from prison until the courts give a final judgment in the sedition case. The PTI has filed a separate petition before the Supreme Court of Pakistan urging the top court to declare all the investigations carried out so far null and void and against the law.