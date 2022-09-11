CM KP instructs PDMA to send more aid to flood affected districts

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to send more aid to the flood-affected districts, an official of the PDMA said here.

The official disclosed that 15,000 blankets, 1,000 buckets, 3,000 jerry cans, 1,500 kitchen sets, 3,000 plastic mats, 5,000 mosquito nets, 1,200 tarpaulin sheets, 1,500 sandalwood kits have been sent to Kohistan soon after receiving reports about more need.

He said, KP Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir also confirmed the sending of more aids to Kohistan districts.

Iqbal Wazir also confirmed that 15,000 blankets, 3,000 jerry cans, 1,500 kitchen sets, 3,000 plastic mats, 5,000 mosquito nets, 1,200 tarpaulin sheets, 3,000 baby diapers, 1,500 sanitary kits have been provided for Swat as well.

Flood emergency response: HELVETAS Pakistan extends help to affectees in KP: HELVETAS Pakistan, a Swiss based development organization, through its emergency response to devastating floods in Pakistan has extended help for relief of affectees in different parts of the country.

In the first instance of responding to the emergency, Helvetas provided necessary items based on rapid need assessment, to the affected communities in D.I. Khan, Karak and Tank through the district administration and health departments, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The organization after conducting its need assessment in the flood-devastated areas has decided to upscale its response in Tank, and D.I. Khan and will also extend it to Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Shangla and Kohistan in the sectors of shelter, Food, Wash and Health.

During the need assessment survey, it was found that there is a dire need to hold medical camps for pregnant women, children and adults suffering from diseases that broke out in the aftermath of the floods. Dysentery, skin and eye diseases, dengue, and typhoid are becoming common in these districts.

In the initial stage, the organizations has distributed food packages for 10 days, hygiene kits, medicine besides installing water filtration plants with a daily capacity of 3,028 liters of water, benefiting 800 people in D.I.Khan on daily basis and 400 in Karak district.