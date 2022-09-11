Survey in flood-hit areas to start soon: minister

Provincial Minister for Revenue, Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, said on Saturday that a committee has been formed by the Punjab Chief Minister to review the relief activities in the flood-affected areas.

The survey process will be started from the second week of September to estimate the damages in the affected areas and to provide financial assistance to the victims.

He expressed these views during meeting with various delegations. The survey process will be completed by the end of ongoing month of September and after it rehabilitation phase of the flood victims will be started.

He said that under the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister, the ministerial committee would get build houses at safer places for the communities living on flood water passages. The minister said that welfare organizations would also take part actively in this noble cause in building houses for the victims.

The teams of the Punjab government have been formed for the survey starting from next week. The distribution of financial aid and construction of houses will be started as soon as the survey is completed. He said that all possible measures would be taken for flood affected families. The government is following short and long-term policies to restore infrastructure in the affected areas and also sought feasibility report for construction of dams on way to hill torrents.