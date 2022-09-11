53 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

Fifty-three new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday due to the pandemic during the last 24 hours. According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 521,684, while the total deaths were recorded as 13,608 altogether with no death was reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

The P&SHD confirmed that 29 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,11 in Faisalabad, two each in Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Kasur, Bahawalnagar, one each in Pakpattan, Rawalpindi, Lodhran, Gujranwala and Faisalabad district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 11,958,636 tests for COVID-19 so far while 505,695 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The Punjab Health Department has urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against coronavirus. People should contact 1033 immediately on showing of symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged citizens.