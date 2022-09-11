Police claims to arrest two guards in bank cash theft

Faisalabad police claimed to have arrested two guards of a private bank who escaped with cash van carrying more than Rs 40 million.

Addressing a press conference, regional police officer Moeen Masood along with the city police officer Umer Saeed and others said on Saturday said that Jaranwala police received a call on Friday that Ada Awagat bank branch cash van driver Abdul Aziz escaped with cash of Rs 40.9 million.

He said a case was registered with the Saddar Jaranwala police on the complaint of Muhammad Anwar.

Area police rushed the spot and launched searched of the vehicle which was found stationed in Chak 109, in the remit of Khurrianwala police, he said adding police immediately seized the vehicle and employed technical methods to trace the driver. The CPO said six different teams were formed to trace the culprit.

He said the SHO Khurrianwala arrested the driver and his accomplice identified as Hanif and recovered the embezzled amount of Rs 40.8 million. Investigation is underway to recover the remaining amount. The police officials said that accused reveled that they had planned the incident when they were serving for another private bank. RPO Faisalabad said that the police were playing its role to make Faisalabad a crime free city.