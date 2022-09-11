13 people die in flood-hit areas of Rajanpur

As many as 13 people died while 3,361 persons sustained injuries during floods in district Rajanpur. This was told in a briefing given to Punjab Health Minister Dr Akhtar Malik during his visit to flood-hit areas of district Rajanpur. The officials informed that 58 teams of health department were working in the flood-stricken areas to provide treatment facilities to the people in distraught. Dr Akhtar Malik instructed the officials to employ all possible resources to provide relief to the affectees. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government will not leave the people alone at this critical phase. Punjab government will continue relief work till rehabilitation of the people. Dr Akhtar also instructed the local administration to make arrangements on permanent basis to save people of mountain areas from flood devastation in future. He also reviewed dengue and anti polio campaigns in the flood-devastated areas. Apart from this, the officials were directed to drain out stagnant water as early as possible to avoid further outbreak of diseases. MNA Sardar Nasrullah Darishak, MPA Owais Darishak, Commissioner DG Khan Liaqat Ali Chathha and some other officers were also present on the occasion.