Govt to take all steps to bring forward young talent to promote sports at lower tier: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi met with the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja at CMO in which matters pertaining to steps being taken to promote sports and especially Cricket in Punjab came under discussion. The discussion relating to providing opportunities to the youth cricketers of the far flung areas of Punjab also took place.

The CM Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi expressed their good wishes for the victory of the Pakistan Cricket team in the Asia Cup Final. CM while talking on the occasion said that certainly the Pakistan Cricket team will return to Pakistan after winning the Asia Cup. Moonis Elahi expressed his prayers and good wishes for the Pakistan Cricket team.CM while talking with Ramiz Raja said that there is an immense talent of cricket in Punjab adding that the youth should be encouraged to promote sports especially cricket at the lower tier.

He stated that collective steps will be taken with the PCB in order to promote cricket adding that the Punjab government will take all possible steps to bring forward the young talent. CM said that cricket is a favourite sport of the youth and we will provide all facilities to the youth cricketers. He emphasised that it is necessary to promote sports to enhance healthy activities and the people of Pakistan love sports.

The CM extolled Ramiz Raja for rendering commendable services to promote cricket in the country. Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja said that the vision of CM Pervaiz Elahi for the promotion of sports is praiseworthy adding that Pakistan Cricket Board will continue the steps to be taken for the promotion of cricket with continuity.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Elahi met with a delegation headed by a Pakistani national American businessman and a leader of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed in which a plan for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees and their settlement came under discussion.CM apprised the delegation about the steps being taken by the Punjab government for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees. The Pakistani national American businessman and a leader of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed announced to provide free solar pumps to the flood affected farmers and said that the Pakistani people residing in America will provide all possible assistance for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Tahir Javed said that we are all standing with the flood affectees in their hour of distress and difficulty. He appreciated that the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Pervaiz Elahi took prompt measures for the flood affectees adding that an effective strategy being adopted by the CM for the settlement of the flood affectees is highly commendable. He said that undertaking such mega steps despite having scarce resources manifests clear proof of the wise and prudent strategy of CM Pervaiz Elahi. Tahir Javed extended an invitation to the CM to visit USA.CM while talking with the delegation headed by Tahir Javed said that the spirit of the Pakistani people residing in America to help their brothers and sisters who are stuck in a calamity is praise-worthy.

The CM said that the pleasant memories of meeting with the American President are still fresh adding that the meeting with Joe Biden and his delegation at the Zahoor Elahi House with regard to promoting bilateral relations between the two countries was productive and held a beneficial discussion. CM said that he welcomes the American aid being sent for the flood affectees in the recent flood. He stated that a flood has not wreaked such a havoc ever before in the history of Pakistan and informed that he has set up a CM Flood Relief Fund in which the philanthropists are generously contributing their donations. He apprised that we have given a special relief package for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees and vowed that we will not leave the flood affectees alone under any circumstance. The delegation meeting with the CM comprised Farooq Arshad, Khawar Baig, Rehan Siddiqui, Amir Mehmood, Rao Khurshid, Shahid Bhindar and Dilawar. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikander were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also met with the Provincial Minister Munib Sultan Cheema and Parliamentarian Amir Sultan Cheema at CMO in which Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present on the occasion. Matters pertaining to mutual interest and welfare projects came under discussion. Munib Sultan Cheema and Amir Sultan Cheema lauded the vision of CM Pervaiz Elahi for taking prompt measures for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees and remarked that the CM reached the flood affectees first of all.

They stated that the steps being taken by him for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees were acknowledged at every level. They praised CM Pervaiz Elahi for working day and night for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees adding that under his leadership the Punjab government gave a comprehensive and an excellent package for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees. CM while talking on the occasion said that Pakistan got severely affected due to climate change and a havoc was wrecked at a massive scale due to unusual rains and flood. He highlighted that unusual steps will have to be taken in order to cope up with the unexpected climatic conditions. He apprised that whatever humanly possible was done to carry out the rescue and relief operation in the flood affected areas.

He stated that the financial aid amount for the heirs of the deceased has been increased from Rs 8/ lac to Rs 10/lac adding that financial aid will also be given to the owners of the destroyed houses and a significant increase has been made in the financial aid to be given to the owners of the collapsed houses.CM resolved to ensure early settlement of the flood affectees from the amount being collected in the CM Relief Fund. CM vowed to launch the construction and repair work of the roads on a priority basis in the flood affected areas.