Large area of Balochistan badly affected by floods: Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that a large area of Balochistan has been severely affected by the recent monsoon rains and floods, millions of people have been displaced along with loss of life and property.

He said that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to deal with the effects of this natural calamity, but the recovery and reconstruction process would require a long time and hefty funds.

He expressed these views during the briefing given to Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and United Nations Secretary General Mr. Antonio Guterres regarding the overall flood situation on the occasion of their visit to Jafarabad district.

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Ministers Provincial Minister Muhammad Khan Lehri, Senator Ms. Sana Jamali and Member of National Assembly Nawabzada Khalid Khan Magsi were also present on this occasion.

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that educational and medical institutions, road networks, dams and drainage schemes have been severely damaged by the flood and children and women were the most affected.

He said that solving the health problems faced by children and women was our first priority and we hoped that the international organizations and the United Nations would also support us for rehabilitation of flood victims.

The Chief Minister said that there was no loss in our determination and morale for the relief and subsequent rehabilitation of the victims and the government would fulfill its responsibility in any case.

While welcoming the arrival of Secretary General UN along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the affected district, the Chief Minister said that their visits were very important and a source of encouragement for the victims and the provincial government.

Appreciating the Prime Minister’s special interest and practical steps in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims of Balochistan and the reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure, he expressed his belief that with the cooperation of the federal government and the international community, we would tackle this challenge effectively, we could be successful in dealing with it and Allah would make us victorious in this test.