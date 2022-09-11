Recovered 109 vehicles, 965 motorcycles handed over to owners

Additional Inspector General of Police- Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Saturday said the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Karachi Police had recovered 109 vehicles and 965 motorcycles and handed over to their rightful owners. He stated this while addressing as a chief guest at the handing over ceremony of recovered stolen vehicles and motorcycles to their rightful owners at the AVLC Sharifabad.

Karachi Police chief said the stolen vehicles and motorcycles were recovered from different parts of the country and were now handed over to their owners.

Javed Alam Odho announced the cash rewards and commendation certificates for the concerned officers and personnel of AVLC for their performance.

He appealed to the public that before buying any vehicle get it verified by AVLC’s verification center free of charge to avoid the business of stolen vehicles. The city police chief further said the citizens should also verify their domestic workers and register their (domestic workers) records in the police stations so that theft incidents could be reduced.

Later, he gave the keys of recovered vehicles to their owners and congratulated them. On the occasion, the citizens thanked the police chief for returning their recovered vehicles and also appreciated the performance of AVLC. The event was attended by DIGP CIA, SSP AVLC and other senior police officers.