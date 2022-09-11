Experts for mapping heritage through GIS, satellite

Renowned archaeologist from Cambridge University Dr. Cameron A Petrie shared his current research and explained digital mapping of all archaeological and heritage sites covering a period of about 5000 years.

Speaking at an international seminar at Archaeology Department, Punjab University here on Saturday, he explained that mapping was based on primary information extracted from the topographic sheets, historical, hydrological, environmental, forestry, and climate data.

The seminar was arranged by PU’s Department of Archaeology in collaboration with Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research Lab (RSGCRL), and National Centre of GIS and Space Applications, NCGSA. Holding of seminar is aimed at highlighting significance of mapping the archaeological heritage of Pakistan through modern scientific methods including GIS and satellite remote sensing.

Stressing the need to make use of modern technologies, Dr Cameron said the applications of all geo-sciences in the field of archaeological investigations would not only enable researchers identify, discover, rediscover, and preserve the sites but also provide them with unique data to reconstruct and understand the climatic, environmental, and geographical patterns that prevailed in the past.

The use of modern application would help archaeologists know how, why, and where the settlements were made? What was the impact of the surroundings? What was the mode of development, expansion, and destruction of the sites? How did ancient societies react to the changing climatic conditions? How the water sources were utilised and what were their drastic impacts? The mapping project would also help know about the causes of destruction of sites and the role of urbanisation, agriculture, and natural calamities.

The speakers were unanimous that the data would be useful to make future policies through which the authorities concerned would not only save the archaeological heritage but also habitation from natural disasters.

Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Director/ Principal Investigator RSGCRL, and Dr Muhammad Hameed, Chairman, Department of Archaeology, Punjab University, thanked the guest speakers and other distinguished guests for attending the seminar. Prof. Dr. Amra Raza, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of the Punjab also thanked the international guests who came from Cambridge University for the special talk.