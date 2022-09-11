PAF reaches out flood victims for expeditious rehabilitation process

The Pakistan Air Force was aggressively pursuing the rehabilitation process of flood affectees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochtisan and South Punjab while keeping the tradition of being the frontline responder to the call of nation. PAF has also established “Pakistan Air Force Flood Relief Fund” to collect the much needed financial assistance for the flood victims, a PAF news release said. Donations for the flood affectees can be deposited in Allied Bank’s account number PK85ABPA0010099183680023, Askari Bank’s account number PK96ASCM0003851650000097, Bank Islami’s account number PK38BKIP0310000096360001 and Habib Bank’s account number PK09HABB0022997001211801. PAF personnel were also actively engaged for timely provision of basic necessities of food, shelter, drinking water and medical assistance to the flood victims. To provide much needed relief to the sufferings of flood affectees, PAF Emergency Response teams have distributed 26,226 cooked food packs, 205 water bottles and 1,769 ration packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families during the last 24 hours. Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 1,646 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in field medical camps of PAF.