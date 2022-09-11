Kinnaird College hosts literacy evening on International Literacy Day

To spread awareness about the importance of literacy and its significance in life and society an enlighthening literary evening was arranged under the theme of “Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces” at the Kinnaird Centre for Learning and Cultural Development, Kinnaird College for Women on the Occasion of International Literacy Day. Participants discussed the learning Opportunities and Ideas to Transform the Literacy Learning Spaces and Developing Sustainable resources for learning. Rizwan Anwar United Nations Global Youth Ambassador on Sustainable Development Goals said, “It will be an opportunity to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all to align our efforts and activities with United nations Sustainable Development Agenda as Literacy is also a driver for sustainable development in that it enables greater participation in the labour market; improved child and family health and nutrition; reduces poverty and expands life opportunities.” Director of Kinnaird Centre for Learning and Cultural Development Maha Jamil adds, “In the aftermath of the pandemic, nearly 24 million learners might never return to formal education, out of which, 11 million are projected to be girls and young women.”