Bella admits chronic anxiety triggered smoking since age of 14

Bella Hadid is touching upon her mental health struggles in a candid interview. The 25-year-old model, who admits to suffering chronic anxiety during her teens, says she indulged into harmful habits to soothe her mind. Speaking to i-D magazine, she said: “Growing up, I thought it was normal that I had this chronic anxiety and this disassociation, crying every day and not knowing who I was. “Whether it was eating disorders or smoking a pack of Marlboros since the age of 14, I’m like, “Oh, this is what all of the kids are doing”.’ “I realised that maybe that was me trying to figure out why I felt that way. And in reality, all I needed was therapy,” added Hadid.