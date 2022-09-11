Top-ranked Scheffler voted PGA Tour Player of the Year

WASHINGTON: Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who won four titles this year including his first major crown at the Masters, was named Saturday as the 2021-2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year. The 26-year-old American won with 89% of the vote from tour players for the award after capturing a season-high four titles within a two-month span capped by his green jacket triumph at Augusta National. “Congratulations to Scottie on his remarkable season and his unprecedented achievements,” US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “Undoubtably, one of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers and the fact that Scottie’s season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership.” Australia’s Cameron Smith, the world number two who bolted from the PGA to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series earlier this month, and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who edged Scheffler for the FedEx Cup playoff crown, were the other finalists for the award. Scheffler won his first PGA title in February at the Phoenix Open, defeating Patrick Cantlay with a birdie on the third playoff hole.