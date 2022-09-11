Three killed in Croatia train crash

At least three people were killed and 11 were injured when a passenger train collided with a stationary freight train in central Croatia, officials said Saturday. The accident occurred at 9:30 pm (1930 GMT) Friday near the central town of Novska, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) southeast of Zagreb, an interior ministry statement said. “According to current information, three people were killed and 11 injured” who were hospitalised, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who went to the scene, told reporters Saturday. None of the injuries were life-threatening. The cause of the collision was not yet known. The prime minister said the injured included foreign nationals, but did not provide further details. A Red Cross official told the state-run HINA news agency eight foreign nationals were among the injured and added they were most likely migrants. A hospital in the nearby town of Nova Gradiska said they had admitted a five-member Iranian family.