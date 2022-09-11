Aleppo, Again

Israel’s bombing of Syria’s Aleppo International Airport–the second in less than a week–was rightly declared a “war crime.” The Syrians are resilient people, indeed! Because damaged runways and ongoing rounds of airstrikes have not stopped the airport from resuming operations in record time.

The horrific violence continues as the so-called torchbearers of human rights keep weighing their options. Under the pretence of doing the dirty deeds for Big Brother, Jeruslam has been viciously attacking Syria “hundreds of times.”

May it be putting Damascus International Airport out of commission or opening fire on government-controlled properties, the warnings appear to be headed Tehran’s way, but do not hesitate for a second before blowing everyone to bits.

Israel believes in putting a lid on any potential uprising of adversarial force Hezbollah but its determination to targetting civilian structures, paying no heed to their safety makes an utter mockery of international covenants.

Hasn’t Syria borne enough onslaughts of a deadly legacy of violence already? That millions of hapless citizens have been scampering for the slightest of a lifeline from any country that would dare welcome them in the past decade or so, does not even begin to touch upon the horrors.

For quite a long time, humans born in this star-crossed land have been treated as nothing like statistics. The problem derives from the general apathy of the coalition led by the US, which does not believe in equality when it comes to the sanctity of human life.

Given the dire implications of the Ukrainian war, can the free world actually afford to let the flames of war ravage another country; triggering another energy crisis of unbelievable proportions? The same goes for Iran, which should reconsider the human costs of its strategic operations. Time and again, the Syrian government and its allies have also been urged to prioritise the security and safety of its people. At the end of the day, human lives should matter the most! *