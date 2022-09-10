UAE arrest 97 Afghan fans for damaging Sharjah stadium: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Police authorities arrested 97 Afghan fans for damaging Sharjah stadium infrastructure and fighting around the stadium premises.

Moreover, 117 people are in police custody from other parts of UAE who included in violence against Pakistani cricket fans.

Reportedly, a total of 391 people are in police custody. Police have fined AED3,000 (approximately Rs. 190,000) for vandalizing stadium property. Also, warned that if such an incident occurs again, those involved will be deported.

Since, Afghanistan was defeated by Pakistan in Asia Cup Super 4 match on Wednesday. The cricket fans damaged the stadium . They also hurled chairs at Pakistan fans. Further, a fist fight also happened outside the stadium premises.

The situation started getting worse when Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmad got wicket of Pakistan’s Asif Ali. The players exchanged harsh words. This resulted in violence and rage of Afghan fans towards Pakistan fans.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, also expressed concerns over the incident. He has decided to lodge a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the upcoming meeting.

“This game doesn’t want such an environment. The visuals were really bad. This is not the first time such a thing happening. Emotions should be kept in check, we own our fans and we lodge a protest with the ICC,” he said.

Video clips of the violence in stadium is viral on social media and many condemned the intolerance of the fans towards the victory and defeat of either teams.

Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad fined

Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad are punished for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday, September 7.

The pair is fined 25% of their match fees for an altercation which occurred after the fifth delivery of the 19th over.