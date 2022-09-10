HED issues notification of appointment of new VCs

Chancellor Governor Punjab Balig ur Rehman has approved a summary sent to him by the HED for the appointment of new VCs for a period of four years.

The Higher Education Department has issued a notification regarding the appointments of new VCs at different government universities.

According to the notification, Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has completed his tenure following which Dr. Javaid Akhtar has been appointed as the new vice chancellor of the University of Sahiwal.

Meanwhile, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan has been appointed as vice chancellor, at Emerson University, Multan for a period of four years.

Similarly, Dr. Qaiser Abbas has succeeded Prof Dr. Saleem Mazhar as the new vice chancellor of the University of Sargodha.

And Dr. Muhammad Kamran has taken charge as the new vice chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology, Multan.