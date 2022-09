Reckitt signs MoU with Carrefour

6th September 2022, Reckitt and Carrefour have teamed up to donate PKR 2 million worth of Mortein Coils to the flood affectees of Pakistan – a worthy cause with an urgent need. Pakistan Red Crescent Society will be the trusted channel that will be conducting on-ground facilitation of the donations provided by Reckitt.

In light of the current flooding crisis, Mortein has recommitted itself to its “Dengue Ab Nahi” mission by providing Mortein Coils to the communities and areas most at risk of a dengue outbreak. This will guarantee that those affected by this crisis have easy access to effective mosquito repellents to safeguard themselves and their family against the spread of the Dengue virus.

The dengue epidemic has been ravaging Pakistan for years, with over 52,000 confirmed cases in 2021 and hundreds of fatalities. Since there is no vaccine for Dengue, the only option for treatment is prevention otherwise, millions of people will continue to be at risk every time this occurs. Reckitt has always been diligent about spreading awareness of dengue as well as being a part of community-driven projects for the betterment of Pakistan.

To execute the mission smoothly Reckitt and Carrefour have joined hands. They initiated and formalized this partnership at a signing ceremony on September 6th, 2022.

“At Reckitt, we believe access to high quality hygiene, health and nutrition is a universal right. Operating in Pakistan for 70 years, it is our responsibility to provide in whatever capacity we can during these tough times. By donating Mortein Coils as part of one of our activities for flood relief, we hope to reduce further catastrophe with the prevention of vector-borne diseases” Kashan Hasan, CEO Reckitt.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all the flood affectees! We are grateful to be of service towards this cause and team up with Reckitt as it will save many more lives” said Umer Lodhi Country Manager from Carrefour.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society, an organization that provides emergency medical and relief services for Pakistanis, has been chosen for the responsibility of getting this aid to the people who have been impacted by the flooding as they are already working tirelessly on a Flood Relief mission to all affected areas. Team members are currently dispersing aid to those in need in the hardest hit areas.

Dr Adeel Nawaz, Secretary General Pakistan from Red Crescent shares. “We acknowledge the trust of Reckitt and Carrefour who have given us this responsibility and we will make sure we execute it with diligence, as always.”

The partnership between all organizations is a means to urge everyone should do their part; the Nation needs whatever support it can get. Reckitt, in collaboration with Carrefour, has taken this action in hopes of reducing any other catastrophe with the prevention of the harmful virus by keeping vector-borne diseases away.