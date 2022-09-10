What reminded Faysal Quraishi of Umer Sharif?

Pakistan’s superstar Faysal Quraishi has an interesting take on the recent hike in electricity bills with a viral skit of comedy king Umer Sharif.

‘Log Kya Kahenge’ actor turned to his account on the micro-blogging site to share a hilarious sketch of the late ‘King of Comedy’ and wrote, “Haan gee @KElectricPk,” with a hashtag ‘fuel adjustment’.

“Someone told me that ‘Lion is a very powerful animal’, to which I replied, ‘It is nothing. Send it some electricity bills and then question about the power’,” Sharif is seen joking in the clip.

“It would be running after a KESC truck to request them against the power cut.”

The humorous snippet of Umer Sharif went viral on social media and a number of netizens showed their agreement with Faysal Quraishi in their replies.

Have a look at some of the comments.

Umar Sharif and ‘Fifty Fifty’ will always be relevant in Pakistan as the situation will never change

such a built in humour in this man,,,makes dogs out of babbersher!!

Yaaar , what a legend he wasss

It is pertinent to mention that ‘King of Comedy’ – Umer Sharif passed away in Germany on October 2, 2021, after a prolonged illness.