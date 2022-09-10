Muneeb Butt celebrates Pakistan’s Asia Cup win over Afghanistan

A video of actor Muneeb Butt celebrating Pakistan’s thrilling win over Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022’s Super Four stage is going viral.

The viral video showed Muneeb Butt watching the final moments of the intense game. The actor erupts in joy when Naseem Shah hit the winning six and takes Babar Azam’s side to a thrilling one-wicket win.

He thanked Almighty Allah for the win. Pakistan became the first side to qualify for the final after securing the thrilling win over Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, being sent to bat first, were restricted to 129-6 in their 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran top scored with 35 from 37 deliveries with two boundaries and a six to his name. Haris Rauf was the pick of Pakistan bowlers with his two-wicket. Pakistan chased the 130-run target with four balls to spare. Naseem Shah was the hero for Babar Azam’s side as he hit two consecutive maximums in the final over where his side needed 11 to win. Apart from the righ-arm fast bowler, all-rounder Shadab Khan was the highest scorer with 26-ball 36 with a boundary and three sixes to his name. Iftikar Ahmed and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan made 36 and 20 runs for the side.