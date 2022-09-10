Who is Muhammad Amir’s favorite Bollywood actress?

A Pakistani cricketer tweeted a photo of himself with the Indian celebrity.

Mohammad Amir, a Pakistani bowler, recently made headlines for posting a photo of himself with a Bollywood diva on Twitter. Preity Zinta was identified by the cricket player as his “all-time favorite actress from Bollywood” and a picture of the “Kya Kehna actor” was posted on the microblogging site.

Amir has been actively participating in the Caribbean Premier League in preparation for Pakistan’s next match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final. For the uninitiated, Saint Lucia Kings is co-owned by a well-known Bollywood actress. The co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Punjab Kings, had traveled to the Caribbean islands to see the ninth T20 league game between the Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings.

Amir shared a photo with the Bollywood celebrity on Twitter after the game. Preity Zinta is my all-time favorite actor from Bollywood, ” Amir wrote as the caption for his post on the microblogging website.

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup final between Team Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place on Sunday. In a dramatic match on Wednesday, Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah crushed Afghanistan left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi for back-to-back sixes in the penultimate over to advance his team to the Asia Cup final.