‘Money Back Guarantee’ teaser trailer released

One of the most anticipated Pakistani movie of the year, Money Back Guarantee’s (MBG) teaser trailer has just dropped. Initial impressions give have a very strong vibes of the famous Netflix series Money Heist and the inevitable comparisons are being drawn.

Earlier today, MBG’s official teaser was released on the social media site YouTube and netizens can’t un-see the uncanny similarity between the two shows.

Netflix series, La Casa De Papel, commonly known as Money Heist, is a Spanish hit show which revolves around an unusual group of robbers, who carry out the most perfect and boldest robberies in the history of Spain and get away clean.

The teaser of MBG showcases a bunch of robbers planning to loot a bank, wearing synchronized outfits and face masks, which seems to be inspired by Money Heist.

The teaser includes some intense cat-and-mouse chase scenes between police and robbers. But a YouTube user who saw the trailer commented, “Pakistani Money Heist?” Other netizens praised the efforts made by the filmmakers and seemed excited about the release of the movie.

The film has been written and directed by comedic actor Faisal Qureshi. It stars Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

Sources revealed that Wasim Akram will play a brief but significant role in the movie. According to reports, the female actors in the movie do not play the traditional role of love interests to any of the male leads.

Shooting for MBG started in 2019, and it was scheduled to be released in 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release of the movie was postponed. Money Back Guarantee is set to hit theaters worldwide in April 2023.