Viral phone call of Khalilur Rehman Qamar with married woman takes Internet by storm

An alleged phone call of eminent Pakistani writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar – who is often dubbed as a ‘sexist’ by his critics – with a married woman is making rounds on social media. Khalil-ur-Rehman has been a critic of women, typically raising questions over their loyalty, and wanting women to be subservient to their husbands and he pens scripts that embody his thoughts. One such hit was Meray Pass Tum Ho. But, the alleged conversation shattered those ideals which Qamar preaches as he insisted a married woman meet him – without letting her husband know about it. During the conversation, Khalil-ur-Rehman could be heard insisting the woman meet him because she could not do so as she had to go with her husband. The woman also offered to send photos as proof to show she was ‘all prepared’ but at the last moment, her husband insisted she goes with him. Thus, the meet-up between the writer and woman was ‘foiled’. The woman told Khalilur Rehman how difficult it was for her to meet the writer because of her husband’s personality.