FIFA report shows $5b spent on international transfers

PARIS: The number of international transfers in men’s football hit an all-time high as $5 billion was spent in total fees during the latest transfer window, a report by world soccer’s governing body FIFA said on Friday. The report, labelled the “International Transfer Snapshot”, included an analysis of international player transfer activity from June 1-Sept. 1 during the transfer window. The key findings of the report showed that 9,717 international transfers involving male players took place during the mid-year registration period, which was 16.2% more than in the same period in 2021 and a record high. The $5 billion spent in total fees on those transfers was 29.7% more than the same period in 2021. Darwin Nunez’s move from Benfica to Liverpool was reported to be worth 100 million euros ($99.98 million) by British media, while Aurelien Tchouameni joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco for the same amount. In the women’s game, international transfers during the mid-year registration period reached an all-time high with 684 transfers, which was 14.4% more than the same period in 2021. The total amount of service fees for club agents declared in transfers was $494.4 million.