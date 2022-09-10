Gold price in Pakistan today on, 10 September 2022

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 122500 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 112291 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 130991.

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 142900.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 142900 Rs. 130991 Rs. 125038 Rs. 107175 per 10 Gram Rs. 122500 Rs. 112291 Rs. 107188 Rs. 91875 per Gram Gold Rs. 12250 Rs. 11229 Rs. 10719 Rs. 9188

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewelry.