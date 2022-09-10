ACE Punjab drops case against Farah Khan

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, has thrown out the corruption case against Farah Khan, a close friend of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi. Farah was accused of illegally allotting 10 acres of land in Faisalabad by forming a company in her and her mother’s name. Sources say that ACE Punjab while dismissing the case, transferred the case from Faisalabad to Lahore. Additional chief secretary home department issued the order to dismiss the case after former director-general of ACE Rai Manzoor Nasir declared Farah innocent in the investigation. Farah was accused of getting a 10-acre plot allotted in the Faisalabad Special Economic Zone for only Rs83 million when its actual worth was Rs600 million. The company buying the plot also had to have a value of Rs2 billion to acquire the plot.