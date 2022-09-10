Fire erupts at MQM’s former headquarters Nine Zero

A fire reportedly broke out at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) former headquarters, Nine Zero, in Karachi on Friday, a private TV channel reported. However, the fire was controlled by two fire brigade vehicles. According to the police, the cause of the fire appeared to be a short circuit A Rangers spokesperson confirmed that the fire was controlled and the process of cooling was in progress. He furthered that the house had been cordoned off. No casualties were reported in the incident. However, a Rangers official was injured while extinguishing the fire. Explosions were also reportedly heard during the fire and the bomb disposal squad had been summoned to determine the cause of these explosions. The police prohibited people present at the scene from making footage of the incident. According to sources, the house was not in use. The house located in Karachi’s Azizabad area was used by the MQM in the past.