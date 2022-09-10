Two dead in SNGPL pipeline blast

Two employees of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were burnt to death and some sustained burn injuries due to a gas pipeline blast at a textile factory in Small Industrial State on Daewoo Road, Faisalabad on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 said control room received an emergency call of boiler blast at a textile factory. The teams rushed the spot for rescue operation when it was found that the blast took place in a gas pipeline rather the boiler.

Two charred bodies of the employees were recovered from the spot and both were believed to be the workers of the SNGPL. The deceased were identified as Raffay, 30 and Aleem, 40. The injured Rafiq, 50 and Ishtiaq, 35 were shifted to the Allied hospital.

Area people said the bang of the blast terrified them and most of the people rushed to safer places. Initial reports said that blast took place when the pipeline of the mills was being repaired. A district administration officer said that inquiry would be initiated to ascertain the facts of the incident.

The deputy commissioner Imran Sheikh was approached by this scribe through a message to know about probe into the issue of the blast, but he did not reply till filing of these words.