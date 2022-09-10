Miftah overtook Dar showing pathetic economic performance: Cheema

Adviser on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema in a statement said that the ever new economic experiments being made by the economic experts of the PDM cannot give anything to the nation except economic loss.Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that those who remained in power for decades have taken their personal businesses to the pinnacle of success while the national economy is plummeting day by day.

He highlighted that the dollar rate has become expensive to Rs 50/ during the tenure of the incumbent imported- gang in comparison to the tenure of the PTI government. The debt volume has increased to 8500/ percent and inflation has increased to 45 percent. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema further said that the economic pirates of the PDM gang have played havoc with the national industries,agriculture and the economy. Owing to their economic dishonesty, the interest rate has increased to a historic level and forex reserves have reached their lowest level in comparison to the last three years.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that Miftah Ismail overtook Ishaq Dar with regard to showing pathetic economic performance.Now the Finance Ministry after being fully exposed is hiding under the guise of flood. He highlighted that the flood caused 15 to 20 billion dollars loss to the national economy while the federal economist Aristotle is giving hints of a 3 percent decrease in the growth rate. He said that gone are the days when people failed to understand such false claims being made by the government. The nation is well aware and fully knows the merits and demerits for themselves solely because of the awareness imparted to them by the Chairman PTI Imran Khan, concluded Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.