Sanjrani calls for efforts to help flood victimss

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday appealed to the philanthropists and welfare organizations to make full efforts to help the flood affectees so that the rehabilitation works can be fast tracked.

During meeting with Chairman of Habib Bank Limited and Director of Agha Khan Fund for Economic Development Sultan Ali Allana at the Parliament House and discussed the damage caused by recent rains and flood. The role of social organizations in accelerating the rehabilitation process was discussed, said a news release issued here.

Sadiq Sanjrani thanked Agha Khan and his organization for announcing ten million dollars in aid for the flood victims. Sultan Allana said that five million dollars will be given to the relief fund of the government of Pakistan, while five million dollars will be spent on relief and rehabilitation works through the Aga Khan Development Network.

The Chairman was informed that Habib Bank Limited has also taken appropriate steps to provide relief to the flood affectees of Balochistan for public welfare under the corporate social responsibility.

Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated the efforts of Agha Khan Development Network for health, education and rural development in Pakistan.

“Massive resources are needed for rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood affected areas and we all have to face this challenge together in unity. Please make arrangements to provide food and basic health facilities to the flood affectees.”

The distressed people are waiting for all kinds of assistance.