Elections, Delayed

The Election Commission of Pakistan is trying hard to make a pretty expensive point with an immediate postponement of the by-elections in at least 10 National Assembly and three provincial assembly constituencies. No qualms about the flood-induced damages talked about in the meeting but the suspicious timing of this announcement has prompted the opposition leaders to add some flesh to their own versions of the tale. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has already jumped upon the offensive bandwagon as he has once again started pointing at political victimisation.

His party stalwart Fawad Chaudhry went so much as to claim that elections were delayed in areas that had clearly been spared by the wrath of the rising tides. Earlier, the decision of Mr Khan to pit himself as a contestant in all nine by-elections had become a national phenomenon overnight; considerably adding to his public appeal. Since his party holds the reins in two of the provinces (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab), Farrukh Habib’s heated demand for any such “request” to be made public does check out.

No matter which side of the table the PTI sits on, it always appears to have a bone to pick with the commission’s mandate. And when a key leader commanding the support of an unimaginable part of the vote bank cries foul at the alleged heavy-handedness of the state apparatus, it is bound to stir a storm in the audience.

While Mr Khan was expected to pound away his narrative of “haqiqi azadi,” coalition member Bilawal Bhutto Zardari registering his ire on social media has emerged as a newsworthy affair. The state might dismiss all that a rival party asks in the name of populist rhetoric.

But, can it still afford to look the other way when one of its own angrily asks about the people excited at some sign of representation heading their way? Do they not wish to be heard by the executive? By choosing to fan the flames of an already volatile situation, the Commission has willingly invited trouble. A string of discomforting questions raised by those playing on the field, sitting on the benches and forced to sneak a peek from outside the stadium, await some comprehensive answers. *