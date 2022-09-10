Appeal for Help

Just a week after sounding an alarm over the ongoing onslaught of “monsoon on steroids,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has landed in Islamabad as a much-needed display of solidarity. As floods continue to sweep away something as little as livestock to mighty bridges and everything in between, he called on the international community, “especially the countries who have contributed more to climate change,” to help with the relief measures. Already, his appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to help millions upon millions impacted by floods was highly appreciated by the state. Sadly, the stakes are much higher than anticipated, and aid is required on an immediate basis.

The “infinite amount of funding” needed for the rehabilitation scheme was pointed out by the premier the same day his planning minister broke another devastating news about another two per cent downturn in GDP projections. Between trying to dish out lifelines to hapless citizens fast losing survival hopes and scrambling to all corners for a possible resumption of economic activity, Islamabad gasps for breath as many around him are still unmoved.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman is already waving the flag over the submerged one-third of the country, roughly the size of Colorado. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has similarly asked how big of a drain he should build to evacuate water out of a “100 km lake…in the middle of Pakistan.” But while SOS appeals have led to trickling down of aid, they have largely come in the form of charity.

That Pakistan and its non-existent contributions had nothing to do whatsoever to deal with a downpour nearly 190 per cent heavier than the 30-year-average appears to be falling on deaf ears. Our precarious debt troubles are known to all and sundry, but none of the passionate appeals for the cancellation of international loans have yet received any meaningful response.

We, at Daily Times, wish to emphasise the laughable contributions pledged by the likes of EU, hiding behind its 15 per cent of the damages unleashed upon the planet. Pakistan is not a powerful economy like its European and North American friends, whose endless riches can help ensure a quick bounce from unprecedented droughts. Until compensation becomes the order of the day, we would continue to suffer as sacrificial lambs. It is for this reason that climate finance cannot, and should not be deferred until the COP27 conference scheduled in November. Breaking the impasse then would be a little too late for our 33 million men and women drowning under the mega-monsoon. The bargain needs to be redrafted. That too, today! *