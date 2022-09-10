President visits British HC to condole Queen’s demise

President Dr Arif Alvi visited the British High Commission here on Friday to offer his condolences on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth-II. He was received by High Commissioner Christian Turner on his arrival at the High Commission.

While recording his remarks in the condolence book, the president wrote: “With a heavy heart on behalf of the people of Pakistan, I convey my profound condolences on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II. Her sad passing away marks an end of an era spanning over a period of seven decades which was characterized by Her Majesty’s graceful service to the British people and the Commonwealth. Her Majesty’s life was devoted to public service and she performed her duties with dignity. I will always cherish my memory of seeing her as a 12-year-old when she came to Pakistan in 1961. She was a symbol of poise, grace and dignity. I offer my heartfelt condolences again to the royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom.”

Later, while talking to the British high commissioner, the president shared his fond memories of the late Queen’s visit to Pakistan and said she was a visionary stateswoman of unmatched dignity and grace.

“Her unwavering commitment to duty, her patronage to charities to uplift the less privileged people and her continued efforts to promote peace around the world were exceptional,” he added.

The British high commissioner said the late Queen had a special place for Pakistan and in one of her last messages, she expressed her solidarity with the flood victims of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday wrote a condolatory letter to British Prime Minister Liz Truss conveying grief to the Royal family over the passing of Queen Elizabeth-II.

The prime minister said that while being British queen, she was not only the longest reigning monarch but also played a key role for positive developments in the United Kingdom and the world.

He said under her leadership, the Commonwealth became the biggest association of the sovereign states.

The prime minister said besides her services for the public interest, the presence of Queen Elizabeth remained a symbol of unity and brotherhood. He said being head of the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom, the people of Pakistan always showed reverence to the Queen Elizabeth.

During her reign spanning over decades, the relationship between the people of Pakistan and the Queen got strength. The prime minister said that the he along with the whole Pakistani nation shared the grief of the British Royal Family, the UK government as well as the people.