Not guilty!

Former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the threats he issued to a female judge in a rally do not fall under “terrorism” and the case should be dismissed as he is “innocent”. The PTI chairman called for the dismissal of his case in the written reply submitted to the joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe his case through his lawyer. “I am the chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf, I have been the prime minister of Pakistan, the government tortured [my aide] Shahbaz Gill due to political opposition, the report filed in the Islamabad High Court proved the torture of Shahbaz Gill,” Khan told the JIT. The PTI leader added that what he said in the speech cannot be categorised as terrorism, adding that he neither committed any illegal acts nor harmed anyone. Even though the PTI chairman submitted a written reply, he was directed by a court to be a part of the investigation in the case. Khan was asked to appear before the JIT at the Margalla Police Station on Friday at 3pm but he did not show up.

Last week, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad extended the interim bail of the PTI chairman till September 12 in the terrorism case related to his controversial remarks about the female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry and the capital city police. The court directed the ex-prime minister to submit Rs100,000 as surety against the bail.