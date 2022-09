A Mexican mother is being accused by many on social media of organising a satanic birthday party for her daughter. The mother of the one-year-old, Janeth Zapatha, has defended herself in response and denied the allegations.

The 13-second video she posted on TikTok, which is a compilation of short clips from the party, went viral and garnered over two million views. Social media users were disappointed and pointed out that the woman had featured decorations that suggested a liking for the occult.