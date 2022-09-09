MEPCO dismisses female official, penalizes three others in departmental cases

MULTAN: Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) authority issued orders to dismiss a female official and punish three other officials while deciding the departmental cases. Data Coder MEPCO Computer Centre Vehari Aniza Abbas was dismissed from her job under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978. Several letters were sent to the female official to report to the office, but no response came from her

The administration ordered her dismissal from the job while taking departmental action. In another case, two annual increments of Shamshad Ali Khan were stopped for one year after allegations against him were proved in two cases during his posting as SDO Construction Sub-Division Vehari.

Likewise, annual increments of Head Clerk attached at MEPCO Headquarters Muhammad Sajid Maqsood had been stopped in the case, while Office Superintendent MEPCO division Muzaffargarh Syed Abdul Wadud Hamdani was issued warning.